Gigabyte RTX 4090 OC and MSI Supreme X liquid

Some more non scalping prices are back on 4090. I will do this for [H] as long as I can lmao.

MSI GAMING X - - MSI SOLD!

Gigabyte OC - retails for around $1699-1709 + tax. I am going to offload it for $1699 Shipped. Paypal F&F or zelle. Will ship later in the week or early next week.

https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-4090-gv-n4090gaming-oc-24gd/p/N82E16814932550

Adding: MSI suprim X liquid. Pricing $1775 shipped, paypal F&F or Zelle. This is little bigger so probably going to cost me more to ship but still cheaper than retail + tax for you guys. Will ship this week feeling on when purchased.

https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...-x-24g/p/N82E16814137759?Item=N82E16814137759


New, sealed, Not registered so obviously full warranty to you guys and I can provide receipt anytime in the future if needed.

Update: FYI prefer to get these dropped off this week. I will out Monday through Wednesday next week out of town and back late Wednesday or Thursday.

Thanks.
 
Why is this still available? This is cheaper than retail. Tax is 100 plus it would be 1800 ore more. I've seen so many posts about people looking for a 4090. Well this is like 100 to 150 dollars off get it now lol
 
