GIGABYTE RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G - OC-ing

Tanquen

I've not been able to use it much but did yesterday and GPU-Z was showing 2735MHz. I guess that is normal? But why do they only advertise 2535 MHz? Seems to go against the tech industry norm of listing the highest number you can. Like 1TB drives that are not 1TB and so on.

Fans are louder than the old MSI 3080. Makes me think about using a waterblock… or just use the quiet BIOS and forget about the 2 or 3 extra FPS?

Is this good or bad?
1668883776446.png
 
NukeDukem

That is normal for ootb stock boost. Overclock it and you should be able to hit 3000MHz on a good chip. However, the overall gains you will see are minimal. May as well use the quiet BIOS and keep it at stock.
 
I can hit 3015MHz at 80% power and a +275 core +1200 memory overclock using Afterburner. In-game experience from stock settings, there is zero difference. If you're concerned about fan noise just cut the power to 70 - 80% and forget overclocking. Or go for that waterblock and run it to the max. Just know the practical difference if you're gaming won't really be much. :)
 
