GIGABYTE RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G - OC-ing

I've not been able to use it much but did yesterday and GPU-Z was showing 2735MHz. I guess that is normal? But why do they only advertise 2535 MHz? Seems to go against the tech industry norm of listing the highest number you can. Like 1TB drives that are not 1TB and so on.Fans are louder than the old MSI 3080. Makes me think about using a waterblock… or just use the quiet BIOS and forget about the 2 or 3 extra FPS?Is this good or bad?