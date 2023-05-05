Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gaming OC

Card is slightly used. Like new I got it open box excellent condition at BB, original box included and like new used for a few weeks. Not Registered.

Retail $1269 + tax shipped.

Yours for $1000 shipped. I am pretty set on the price, if no one wants it, it will just be returned. I am not charging more than I paid other that may be 10-15 in shipping.

Let me know if you have any questions.

Payment Paypal F&F or Zelle.

Many satisfied buyers. Check out my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to
 
