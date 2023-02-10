Gigabyte RTX 4080 AERO - $950 shipped

Dust free, no scratches. Half of the tab was shaved when removing the GPU for installation of an M.2 drive a while back, it was stuck because of an aftermarket connector I used just wasn't able to properly release the tab. Nothing else wrong with the card, works just fine, no coil whine. I doubt they would even notice it for RMA if it ever needed to be RMAed. I am downgrading because I just don't need this power anymore. I am actually happy with my ARC GPU now (new drivers). Full box with accessories and original adapter... not my crappy one.

Keep in mind this is a large card and part of the reason why I just don't want it anymore.

My name is Robert as stated on the box when I bought it at Microcenter. I will provide receipt.

Heatware under SLK - I am trusted and will provide you with my cell if needed. I am sure a TON of members here could chime in too!

$950 F&F
 

