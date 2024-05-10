GIGABYTE RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming OC $600 at Best Buy

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 14,418
More of a warm deal than hot, but you can get a RTX 4070 Super with a nice cooler for $50 off the normal price of $650.
GIGABYTE - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming OC
In terms of noise while gaming it should be much quieter than the two fan models that tend to cost $600 normally.
GIGABYTE - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Gaming OC
In terms of noise while gaming it should be much quieter than the two fan models that tend to cost $600 normally.
Last edited: