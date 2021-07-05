Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming - clock spike question.

Hello dear friends and users.



My pc:

108500K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD





I have an question about gpu core clocks. When playing Control i have clocks between 1740-1785 mhz. Its bouncing between.Temps are 64C.

But one time i saw jump to 1890mhz for 1 second. It is normal? Thanks