Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming - clock spike question.

Hello dear friends and users.
My pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
I have an question about gpu core clocks. When playing Control i have clocks between 1740-1785 mhz. Its bouncing between.Temps are 64C.
But one time i saw jump to 1890mhz for 1 second. It is normal? Thanks
