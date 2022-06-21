GIGABYTE RTX 3070 8GB Gaming OC $550 with coupon

Flogger23m
GIGABYTE Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6. Currently $600 with a $50 off coupon:
Enter coupon during checkout and it is $550 shipped before tax. Is this a hot real? Maybe more like warm, but this is the closest I have seen an RTX 3070 to the $499 MSRP in well over a year. And it is in stock. Every other RTX 3070 seems to be closer to $650-$700 currently.
If you need a GPU now this is probably one of the better values currently. If you can wait, maybe the 4*** series will have reasonable stock in Q4 2022.
VGAGBET246
