GIGABYTE RTX 3070 8GB Gaming OC $550 with coupon

GIGABYTE Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6. Currently $600 with a $50 off coupon:

VGAGBET246​


Enter coupon during checkout and it is $550 shipped before tax. Is this a hot real? Maybe more like warm, but this is the closest I have seen an RTX 3070 to the $499 MSRP in well over a year. And it is in stock. Every other RTX 3070 seems to be closer to $650-$700 currently.

If you need a GPU now this is probably one of the better values currently. If you can wait, maybe the 4*** series will have reasonable stock in Q4 2022.

