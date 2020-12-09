Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE 8G initial thoughts and question

I got my Gigabtte RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE 8G today and I'm impressed. Coming from a EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER SC ULTRA GAMING card. I have only played one game so far but there was some serious improvements. I'm running at 1440p and in Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War with max settings and I went from mid 60s fps to about 100 fps. The boost clock for card is specified at 1,665 MHz and the card is running at max of 1,920 MHz when in game (according to GPU-Z). I'm getting gpu temperatures of 82 C at load. Should I be concerned? With my RTX 2060 Super temps would max out at about 68 C.