Gigabyte RTX 2080 super water block

Hi all,

im in the process of planning a water loop but im really strugling to find a water block for my GPU,ideally i want an EKWB but looking at there various blocks mine doesnt seem to be covered.



i looked on the EKWB website and after putting my card details in they say theres not one available.



i did find one that covered the 2060 super,2070 super and 2080ti but nothing about the 2080super.



my card is GV-N208SGAMING OC-8GC rev 2.0, anyone know if its the same layout as the above cards,i find it hard to believe that they would change it up for one card but really dont want to waste money on a block thats not gonna fit.



cheers dave