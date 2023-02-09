Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super crashing under load

hi everyone,







I own a Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super 8G and since last year it has been crashing everytime i open a game or any 3D application. My screen goes black and gpu fans would go at full speed. I can’t shutdown my pc because that so the only way to turn it off and on again is by pressing the power button. I tried the gpu in different rigs i have but no luck, i also cleaned the gpu and replaced the thermal pads and thermal paste but that didn’t help either. The only solution i found is to undervolt the gpu to 0.900v (900mv) at 1820 mhz. The normal voltage for this card is 1.050v. This gpu never had overheating problems or anything so im not sure what the problem is. I heard that defective vrms are common in RTX 2070/2080/2070S/2080S gpus but I don’t really know how to find a defective VRM because all GPU vcore VRMS are connected together i believe, so are the memory VRMS. (tell me if I’m wrong) i found 3 vrms on the left side of the pcb and they all have a different voltage reading, I’m not sure if that is normal but i will post a picture of the pcb with the details.

