Gigabyte Reveals First GeForce RTX 3090 With a Blower Design

"Gigabyte hasn't revealed the clock speeds for the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G on its product page. However, the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition clocks in at 1,395 MHz and flexes a boost clock that peaks to 1,695 MHz. Given the blower-style cooler, we don't expect Gigabyte's iteration to come with any factory overclocks.
The GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G deviates from the Founders Edition in both video outputs and PCIe power connectors. Instead of the single HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G provides two of each.
Not that it changes anything power-wise, but Gigabyte opted for two normal 8-pin PCIe power connectors rather than Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector. The manufacturer conveniently placed both connectors at the rear of the graphics card."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3090-blower-gpu
