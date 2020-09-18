Gigabyte Reveals First GeForce RTX 3090 With a Blower Design

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
"Gigabyte hasn't revealed the clock speeds for the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G on its product page. However, the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition clocks in at 1,395 MHz and flexes a boost clock that peaks to 1,695 MHz. Given the blower-style cooler, we don't expect Gigabyte's iteration to come with any factory overclocks.


The GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G deviates from the Founders Edition in both video outputs and PCIe power connectors. Instead of the single HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, the GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo 24G provides two of each.

Not that it changes anything power-wise, but Gigabyte opted for two normal 8-pin PCIe power connectors rather than Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector. The manufacturer conveniently placed both connectors at the rear of the graphics card."

1600465022668.png


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-3090-blower-gpu
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Nice. I know that most don't, but I actually like the blower-type coolers. They seem more reliable over the long term and are WAY more friendly when it comes to actually being able to use the PCIe slots below the card. Are they noisier? Sure. But with the number of high-RPM fans I already have in my case, that ship has already sailed.

Just need to make sure to keep them clean.
dustring.jpg
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
This would be the only 3090 I would want other than the FE. They definitely got the power connector location correct!
 
M

Mylex

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2018
They may have a market with the people that love getting tiny cases just because they can.
 
