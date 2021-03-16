Gigabyte R9 390 8GB Burnt. |GIGABYTE Radeon R9 390 8GB GDDR5 512bit (GV-R939G1 GAMING-8GD)|

I

imi36

n00b
Joined
Mar 16, 2021
Messages
1
Hello Guys!

I'm new to the forum and I need help with this, can anyone help me?
Some of the integrated circuits is completely burnt. If anyone could tell the name of this circuit(in the middel of the yellow circuit) I may be able to buy one and fix it. Maybe if you have a high resolution pictures from the card, both side, without burnt ic to help a lot!
Thank in advance!

Br,
Jim
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210307_133743.jpg
    IMG_20210307_133743.jpg
    926 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20210307_133945.jpg
    IMG_20210307_133945.jpg
    690.2 KB · Views: 0
