Gigabyte preps lovely looking Z490 Aorus Master Waterforce based on AIO loop (cools VRM also)

"This AIO is very comparable to the AIO AORUS already existing in stores. Still, it has another block specially designed for this motherboard as not only it cools the CPU, but also its VRM stages. Paired with a 360mm radiator and three fans with RGB it should be more than sufficient. The motherboard you see is the similarly Z490 AORUS MASTER that we already saw a few months ago, keeping all its specifications intact. There is no price for this new model yet, although separately the Z490 AORUS Master costs $389 and an AIO AORUS 360 costs $ 229, so this combo is likely to cost at least $600 easily.

Regardless of how you might feel about it, we think that is a gorgeous design."

1595526388241.png


https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/g...ce-based-on-aio-loop-that-cools-vrm-also.html
 
Most likely to cost quite a chunk of change (the combo). I like the VRM cooling though. That's something you don't get from AIOs.
 
