Gigabyte M28U 4k 144hz monitor, 7800x3d cpu

W

wadec22

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,958
Gigabyte m28u - 4k, 144hz. Outstanding monitor. Comes with original box and stand. Stand has never been used.
$300 shipped (this is my goal, ill need to check your zip to confirm)

7800x3d
Been under water it's whole life. Bought on release.
Nice chip, 95 sp score
$360 shipped sold for asking on reddit hardwareswap


View: https://imgur.com/a/gigabyte-m28u-7800x3d-1l4QV8X
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top