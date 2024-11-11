Gigabyte M28U 4k 144hz monitor, 7800x3d cpu

Gigabyte m28u - 4k, 144hz. Outstanding monitor. Comes with original box and stand. Stand has never been used.
$300 shipped (this is my goal, ill need to check your zip to confirm)
7800x3d sold for asking on reddit hardwareswap
Been under water it's whole life. Bought on release.
Nice chip, 95 sp score
$360 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/gigabyte-m28u-7800x3d-1l4QV8X
$300 shipped (this is my goal, ill need to check your zip to confirm)
Been under water it's whole life. Bought on release.
Nice chip, 95 sp score
$360 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/gigabyte-m28u-7800x3d-1l4QV8X
Last edited: