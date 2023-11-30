Gigabyte M27U bottom half yellowish/darker

G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,833
Just got a M27U and noticed the bottom half fades into a yellowish tint or is a bit darker. heres a pic, my phone seems to exaggerate it.
View: https://imgur.com/a/lyLEf9w

I noticed this on my old dell TN panel, although the top half is more yellowish on that. With this new monitor, I tried DP and HDMI, also tried onboard graphics so its not cables or my graphics card.
 
