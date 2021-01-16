Gigabyte M27q vs msi mag274qrf-qd

Looking at both these monitors. Can get the M27q for$330 or the msi mag274qrf-qd
they perform about the same within a few ms of each other in response time but color performance is a little different. I want the best picture quality. What one do you all think would be best.
Plan to use it at as work, pc, and console gaming monitor.
they perform about the same within a few ms of each other in response time but color performance is a little different. I want the best picture quality. What one do you all think would be best.
Plan to use it at as work, pc, and console gaming monitor.