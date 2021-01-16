Gigabyte M27q vs msi mag274qrf-qd

D

dave25211

n00b
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
20
Looking at both these monitors. Can get the M27q for$330 or the msi mag274qrf-qd

they perform about the same within a few ms of each other in response time but color performance is a little different. I want the best picture quality. What one do you all think would be best.
Plan to use it at as work, pc, and console gaming monitor.
 
