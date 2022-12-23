GIGABYTE Launches Its First Web 3.0 Community with Launch of AFWC NFT Collection

erek
[H]F Junkie
Seems tone deaf
“Many people see NFTs as a new form of digital ownership. We believe NFTs have broad potential to create an expanded model of unique experiences, community building, and fan engagement.
This is just the beginning; AFWC is one of the ways we are reinventing the digital community to meet our fans wherever they are - in a physical store, on-the-go, or online. Community members and our partners can connect through unique experiences and come together around the love for new technology.
For more information, please check here.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/302521/...-community-with-launch-of-afwc-nft-collection
