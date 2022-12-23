GIGABYTE Launches Its First Web 3.0 Community with Launch of AFWC NFT Collection

erek said:



Source: Seems tone deaf“Many people see NFTs as a new form of digital ownership. We believe NFTs have broad potential to create an expanded model of unique experiences, community building, and fan engagement.This is just the beginning; AFWC is one of the ways we are reinventing the digital community to meet our fans wherever they are - in a physical store, on-the-go, or online. Community members and our partners can connect through unique experiences and come together around the love for new technology.For more information, please check here .”Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/302521/...-community-with-launch-of-afwc-nft-collection Click to expand...

I mean, all I can do is shake my head. It’s not for me and I would never advocate people but into it but who am I to tell other people how to have fun. If they aren’t hurting themselves or others and it makes them happy then so be it.I mean I’ve spent a lot of money on stupid shit in my time that ultimately ended up in a landfill but it was the 90’s and 2000’s I don’t think it counts.But I know I’d gladly start a new Warhammer army before I spent money on a Web 3.0 NFT collection.