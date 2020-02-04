erek
[H]ardness Supreme
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,298
Monstrous leak!
"Gigabyte will also launch GAMING (X) series for the B550 chipset, these are mid-range series lacking many features that are not really that important to this price segment (after all, you have X570 chipset if you need more ports or visual goodies).
The B550 series from Gigabyte will launch in ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX form factors.
We already knew that the manufacturer has Z490 motherboards in the making (AORUS/DESIGNARE series), but the company also registered the VISION series, which are new. There is even a W480 VISION D board planned for workstations."
GIGABYTE (Intel) Z490 and (AMD) B550 motherboards spotted at EEC - VideoCardz.com
Gigabyte B550 motherboards AMD has been suspiciously quiet about its B550 motherboards. There was only a B550A chipset designed specifically for OEMs, but unlike B550 non-A, that chipset only supported PCI-Express 3.0 standard, AMD’s Robert Hallock explains (Reddit): “It has a B550A motherboard...
videocardz.com