Gigabyte i-RAM ram-disk gen2: where can I find them in addition to eBay?

hi
I am looking for four Gigabyte i-RAM gen2 ram-disk-units.
The gen1 comes in big-and-long PCI shape card
The gen2 comes in 5 1/4 shape, it's more appropriate for my project.
I am in the process of completing a weird project based on a couple of PowerPC Linux boards and those RAM-drives look perfect for the project (perhaps I will open a channel on YouTube to show it, some day ...)
Do you know where can I find them in addition to eBay? I have been searching since January but no chance ...
Let me know
Thanks in advance =)
