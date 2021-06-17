Gigabyte i-RAM ram-disk gen2: where can I find them in addition to eBay?

DiTBho

hi
I am looking for four Gigabyte i-RAM gen2 ram-disk-units.
The gen1 comes in big-and-long PCI shape card
The gen2 comes in 5 1/4 shape, it's more appropriate for my project.

I am in the process of completing a weird project based on a couple of PowerPC Linux boards and those RAM-drives look perfect for the project (perhaps I will open a channel on YouTube to show it, some day ...)

Do you know where can I find them in addition to eBay? I have been searching since January but no chance ...

Let me know
Thanks in advance =)
 
