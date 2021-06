Gigabyte i-RAM ram-disk gen2: where can I find them in addition to eBay?

hiI am looking for four Gigabyte i-RAM gen2 ram-disk-units.The gen1 comes in big-and-long PCI shape cardThe gen2 comes in 5 1/4 shape, it's more appropriate for my project.I am in the process of completing a weird project based on a couple of PowerPC Linux boards and those RAM-drives look perfect for the project (perhaps I will open a channel on YouTube to show it, some day ...)Do you know where can I find them in addition to eBay? I have been searching since January but no chance ...Let me knowThanks in advance =)