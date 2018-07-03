Gigabyte i-RAM PCI & 5.25" RAM based storage

TheBloodEagle
Wanted to share these kits I bought as a pack a long time ago for cheap (thanks to an awesome Amazon user). Years later I'm going to finally be using them in a build very soon; either on my ASRock Z77 Pro4 (with 3 PCI slots) or Z77 Extreme3 (two PCI slots). I'll post test results and the build as well when finished. It's mainly just for fun rather than absolute practicality. At the time of their release they had a lot of negative comments because of the limitations. But I still find them quite interesting. There have been various other products over time, some even PCIe based, with DDR3 but costing a couple thousand even now. I feel like aside from virtual RAM drives, Optane drives are fairly close to doing the job now in terms of latency/performance/endurance benefits; not exact but close enough. I also have the rare 5.25" variant (which I had no idea was actually released, got lucky).
I'm also looking to see if anyone has some old school DDR1 (400/500) Crucial Ballistic Tracer's (with the LEDs). I've been posting all over trying to find some. I'd love to see if they'd actually fit. I love blinkenlights. I know it would be ridiculous but stuff like that makes me happy.
