Gigabyte i-RAM PCI & 5.25" RAM based storage

I remember these like it was yesterday - great find.The only downside to them is they cap out at either 4GB or 8GB of DDR1, and are completely limited by SATA-I @ 150MB/s read or write; even the PCI model uses the SATA-I cable for the actual data transfer, and SATA-II did not exist when these were released.I did have an older AM2 system many years ago with a SATA-II SSD, but the motherboard only had SATA-I; let me tell you, the bottleneck was actually quite noticeable, and I don't think it is going to be any different with these.Really not trying to knock them at all, and for their time, outside of RAMdisks (when 4GB of DDR1 RAM was $800+) they were top-end.Even if you RAID0 them, at least for sequential transfers, it will be literally 150MB/s for each unit, so four of them in RAID 0 would cap out at 600MB/s write or read; random access will be superb on them, though, and that will be interesting to see in comparison to modern storage options.I do remember around 2005 or 2006, there was a second generation of these i-RAM disks that supported up to 8GB of DDR2, but again, sadly it only supported SATA-I, even though SATA-II already existed at that point, so I'm not sure what the reasoning was to continue on with SATA-I at that point.Please remember, though, that if the BBU on them isn't working, that if an image of them isn't made, all of the data will be lost once the power is off.Hope they work well, and it will be neat to see the results, good luck!