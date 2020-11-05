Gigabyte GTX 1050 GV-N1050D5-3GD

Hello! I am looking for the Stock Firmware (BIOS) of the card of the title. It is a 3GB model and it got corrupted. I've tried nvflashing the only 3GB version I could find on the TechPowerUp bios collection but all I get through HDMI is a 640x480 black screen so I assume it wasn't the right one for my card. I've tried contacting Gigabyte support but all they've said is that I should go to the place I bought it and ask for a warranty replacement, which is not possible in my case since I bought the card online from a seller that is currently not working anymore.



Thank you everyone for taking the time to read this, This is my first post and I don't know if this is the right place to ask for this, if it's not, first I am sorry and second I would be thankful if you can point me in the right direction.