GIGABYTE GP-P850GM 850W or CORSAIR - RMx Series 850W

Need some advise from forum members between these 2 PSU.



GIGABYTE GP-P850GM 850W

vs

CORSAIR - RMx Series 850W



I will eventually run a 3080, aiming for the Vision version from Gigabyte. I can get the Gigabyte PSU for $100. I currently have the Corsair RMx, still sealed and within the return window that I can return. The Corsair I purchased for $144.99. The question is, do I bank the $44.99 savings and put that towards my other components (Still working on acquiring them) or go for broke and keep the Corsair?



I've always run the RMx series on my previous builds but with the price I can acquire the Gigabyte PSU for, it's worth asking folks for recommendation. I've read online reviews and the Gigabyte P850GM is not too bad. The only potential issue is on the higher end of things, where you're running the PSU on FULL load, the fan might get a bit noisy. Based on what I am trying to build, my estimated wattage is going to be around 580W.



Thank you