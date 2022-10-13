Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1070 Founders Edition ----- $130 shipped

ShuttleLuv
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2003
- Messages
- 7,229
Gigabyte Founders Edition Geforce GTX 1070 8 GB
This card is in beautiful mint shape, in a non smoker home, always cleaned and dusted. This card has NEVER been used for mining, period. There has been no issues whatsoever. Runs benchmarks smooth!
It overclocks to 1080+ GTX levels 100% stable. Original box and accessories are included.
Pics will be up soon.
$130 PayPal including shipping to lower continental US
This card is in beautiful mint shape, in a non smoker home, always cleaned and dusted. This card has NEVER been used for mining, period. There has been no issues whatsoever. Runs benchmarks smooth!
It overclocks to 1080+ GTX levels 100% stable. Original box and accessories are included.
Pics will be up soon.
$130 PayPal including shipping to lower continental US