Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1070 Founders Edition ----- $125 shipped

Gigabyte Founders Edition Geforce GTX 1070 8 GBThis card is in beautiful mint shape, in a non smoker home, always cleaned and dusted. This card has NEVER been used for mining, period. There has been no issues whatsoever. Runs benchmarks smooth!It overclocks to 1080 performance levels and then some easy. Original box and accessories are included.Pics will be up soon.$125 PayPal including shipping to lower continental US