  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 4090

M

Moparzrule

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 21, 2024
Messages
131
OK guys, lets try round 2 here lol. I went ahead and stopped being lazy and snapped pics with my username here, sorry for the confusion.

My son recently scored a 5090 for a great deal so I'm selling his 4090 for him. Well taken care of, only used for gaming. Comes full box retail. $1850 shipped is my price. These cards are going for $2200+ on ebay right now.

Seasonic Focus 850w- SOLD!

I only take paypal, I will split the fees if you want to pay via goods and services, so add 1.5% if not paying FF paypal. With all the scams out there, I definitely understand the hesitancy using FF paypal, but it's a large chunk of change and 3% is a pretty large amount to take a hit on.


Heatware is 359-0-0 under 87dtna which is my username on most forums. I have this Moparzrule alias listed in heatware and I will NOT ask you to send paypal to any email other than the one listed in my heatware account.

494574191_2367155810325286_4716366166982665802_n.jpg



494575584_1674458839838818_1566389289900050862_n.jpg



And I'll even toss in a pic of my sons new 5090 to prove why he's selling the 4090!

491194744_2141133606358184_8194951510872711971_n.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top