Gigabyte gaming OC RTX 4080

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,553
Here is the link to the card.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sku/6524517.p?skuId=6524517

Like new, slightly used. Comes with everything and original box and receipt after shipment. Never registered.

Piece 1050 shipped F&F and Zelle. Retails about 1170 (on sale) and 1270 regular + tax on top.

Check my heat in signature for feedback.

Thanks.
 
