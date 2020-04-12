Gigabyte ga-z77x-ud3h no post no errors

Hello everyone



I just built a computer with a GA-Z77X-UD3H mother board with an I7-2600k cpu. That will not boot to the bios and doesn't seem to want to give me a error code. I currently have it sitting on it's box with cpu have tried 3 cpus, just one stick of ram or without have tried confirmed working ram, have tried 3 other power supplies,



My problem is it it won't boot up and doesn't show me a error code. The light on the power switch button is on. But when I hit it to power up, it has a 2-3 seconds power up the m bios lights flash along with the error leds, then next time it loops the b bios lights up. Though the error led's don't resemble anything. Possibly a unfinished 0 but it's only there for a second and then it's off. The speaker makes a click sound at first power up and after the loop. I have a video of what it is doing.



I've even tried clearing the cmos to get it the bios working but again nothing really happens. There isn't any bent pins, thank you every one who can help me.