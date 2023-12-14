gigabyte GA-H170M-D3H boot loop power issues , and no display

Hello everyone,

first I apologize in advance if my English is not that good



I will try to start from the beginning

Since I updated my BIOS version to the latest version on the GIGABYTE motherboard manufacturer's website (F23F version)

I started experiencing a series of different and strange problems



then when I restarted the computer there was no display on the screen...I had to disconnect the power from the computer completely for a whole day and plug it in and only then would the computer come on with a display on the screen.. but even then it would only come on once... when I restarted the computer there was no longer a display on the screen... a phenomenon very strangeI ignored the very fact that upgrading the BIOS version causes the problem... and I started looking for other solutions.... I thought to myself ok, maybe it's the power supply... so I went and bought a brand new power supply.When I connect the new power supply, the computer performs a LOOP loop of restarts for itself... and basically turns itself off and turns itself on again... and does not continue to the operating system



In the last few days, after I installed the new power supply I bought and when the computer was doing restart loops... there was still a display on the screen and I could enter the BIOS... in BIOS mode the computer could work for hours... but when it exits the BIOS and tries to continue to Any BOOT even USB or to the hard disk the computer just immediately does a loop of restarting...



Now after few days in the current situation... there is no display on the screen and the computer just does loops of restarting itself... I notice the fans working and then.. turning off.. and restarting itself again...



am quite discouraged and now I will list what attempts I tried to solve the problem but without success..



*I tried to connect the screen to the video card directly

*I tried to connect the screen to the video card built into the board

*I tried removing the processor and reinserting it..

*I tried to remove all the memories and leave only one memory and switch between them

*I tried to remove the battery from the board

*I tried to put the JUMPER on the board on the CMOS

*I tried to clear the contacts of the memories

*I tried replacing power cables. of screen..

*I replaced a new power supply with an ANTEC CSK 750 model

*I tried disconnecting all the connections from the board and all the SATA cables that are connected.

*I even tried to make sure that the new power supply I bought was really working... so I took another old computer that has a 500 watt power supply

And I connected to it the power supply of the new 750 watt that I bought and indeed the supply is working and there was a display and everything worked...

*Funny as it sounds I even tried replacing the motherboard battery





My specs:

motherboard - GA-H170M-D3H (gigabyte)

4X memory sticks of 8GB total 32GB --- memory model TED48G2400C16BK (DDR4 2400)

cpu - I5-6600

nvidia geforce 1080p

750W psu (ANTEC CSK 750W)



Appreciate your help in advance... I would love to know what else can be done?