Gigabyte Eagle OC 4080 Won't Work For Obvious Reasons, I Made A Dumb Mistake

MagnusFarseer

I recently returned a Sapphire Nitro+ 7900XTX Vapor-X and purchased a Gigabyte Eagle OC 4080 because I wanted to compare the performance in the main PC games I play in addition to trying out DLSS in Battlefield 2042 which is a feature built into the game engine. I remember thinking about uninstalling my AMD driver then using the display driver uninstaller software but I didn't do it. My computer won't start at all, my Samsung QN90B 120hz TV won't detect anything.

I can't even get into the bios, absolutely nothing is detected by my tv.

The only way to solve this issue would be to buy a new nvme2 SSD and install a fresh version of windows or uninstall the driver in another computer that has a 7900XTX. I needed a new nvme2 SSD anyway.

I hope it isn't a GPU problem, it most likely isn't but I am making this thread to see if anyone can provide additional input incase I didn't realize something.
 
funkydmunky

funkydmunky

You seem like a nightmare. You are asking for help? Not sure as you keep explaining WHAT MUST be done and how the only way to solve it is.
Unplug all your drives and USB's except keyboard. If you can't boot then clear your CMOS and take two.
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

Windows has nothing to do with why your pc won't even post. You're going to need to troubleshoot more, sounds likeliest it is a dead card.
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

funkydmunky said:
You seem like a nightmare. You are asking for help? Not sure as you keep explaining WHAT MUST be done and how the only way to solve it is.
Unplug all your drives and USB's except keyboard. If you can't boot then clear your CMOS and take two.
You probably should take a couple off yourself being so rude to the OP for no reason.
 
