Gigabyte Eagle OC 4080 Won't Work For Obvious Reasons, I Made A Dumb Mistake

I recently returned a Sapphire Nitro+ 7900XTX Vapor-X and purchased a Gigabyte Eagle OC 4080 because I wanted to compare the performance in the main PC games I play in addition to trying out DLSS in Battlefield 2042 which is a feature built into the game engine. I remember thinking about uninstalling my AMD driver then using the display driver uninstaller software but I didn't do it. My computer won't start at all, my Samsung QN90B 120hz TV won't detect anything.



I can't even get into the bios, absolutely nothing is detected by my tv.



The only way to solve this issue would be to buy a new nvme2 SSD and install a fresh version of windows or uninstall the driver in another computer that has a 7900XTX. I needed a new nvme2 SSD anyway.



I hope it isn't a GPU problem, it most likely isn't but I am making this thread to see if anyone can provide additional input incase I didn't realize something.