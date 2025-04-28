Gigabyte driver for a GTX 1080 Ti vs a Nvidea driver?

videobruce
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 469
I'm looking a a alternative to Nvidea's driver package w/o that bloated Control Center that gets loaded even if you use Device Manager (even thou I possible found a work-a-around). The card is Gigabytes and in their web site it shows this;
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N108TGAMING-OC-11GD/support#support-dl-driver
My questions are;
Why are they calling it a "VGA" driver (for W10, not W11)? Are they back in the 90's, why are they using the "VGA" term???
I don't 'game', I don't need the latest/greatest version. I just don't like bloat!
This is for W10, not W11.
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N108TGAMING-OC-11GD/support#support-dl-driver
My questions are;
Why are they calling it a "VGA" driver (for W10, not W11)? Are they back in the 90's, why are they using the "VGA" term???
I don't 'game', I don't need the latest/greatest version. I just don't like bloat!
This is for W10, not W11.