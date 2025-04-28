  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Gigabyte driver for a GTX 1080 Ti vs a Nvidea driver?

videobruce

Jan 21, 2005
469
I'm looking a a alternative to Nvidea's driver package w/o that bloated Control Center that gets loaded even if you use Device Manager (even thou I possible found a work-a-around). The card is Gigabytes and in their web site it shows this;
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N108TGAMING-OC-11GD/support#support-dl-driver
My questions are;
Why are they calling it a "VGA" driver (for W10, not W11)? Are they back in the 90's, why are they using the "VGA" term???

I don't 'game', I don't need the latest/greatest version. I just don't like bloat! :mad:
This is for W10, not W11.
 
I can't remember the driver revision number, but there were major security vulnerabilities fixed for the Nvidia drivers within the last year or so. If the system isn't connected to the internet, then it's not a big deal. Though I suppose it won't matter as much for you since Windows 10 is going end of life this October, and will no longer have updates (security or otherwise).
 
But, why is Gigabyte calling it a "VGA" driver?? Am I missing something here?
 
Last edited:
videobruce said:
But, why is Gigabyte calling it a "VGA" driver?? Am I missing something here?
That’s a common term used. It’s used with many manufacturers with video cards. It’s has nothing to do with VGA resolution or VGA hardware connector.

If that were the case you’d have drivers named by their resolution, which of course doesn’t happen.

It’s just a common naming convention, the driver is fine.
 
