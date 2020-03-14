Gigabyte Boards and EUFI Interface (WIRED USB Mouse requiered?)

Board: Gigabyte B450 Wifi Pro



The new UEFI BIOS interface requires a USB mouse for certain operations, such as setting fan speed profile? Just wondering how you all do it. My first update since EUFI introduction. Lots of colors. weeeeee.



Edit: Just watned to add that I don't care about using a mouse in the BIOS, but in the fan section, there is a fan curve module that seems like it needs a mouse to access it. No big deal. I boot it tomorrow and see if my wireless mouse will work. I also changed the title to something more accurate - wired USB mouse.



Thanks.