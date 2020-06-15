Gigabyte BIOS problems

I am still having problems with my computer , at the moment it is not usable . I am hoping someone can assist me in getting a solution to my problem . I am not sure where the problem lies - bios , motherboard or windows . The computer had a F4 bios which was upgraded to F5 then to F6 as the F6 bios allowed the computer to see all installed memory ( the bios is listed as having additional memory support ) . The F6 however would not load into windows , but could easily be reverted to the earlier Bios and was still usable . Now It has the later F7 bios and had the same proble as the F6 but I cannot revert to the smaller bios . The Post and Bios though both report full 12 GB memory which never happened with the smaller Bios . I have tried some possible solutions but no success . I have not tried to short out the bios pins yet to force boot into backup bios .