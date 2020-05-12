Gigabyte B85M DS3H reboots after a few seconds

I have a mobo that boots, the fan spins for a few seconds and reboots. I timed anywhere from about 8 to 15 seconds.



If I keep it on, sometimes it posts for a few seconds and reboots and not post again for several times.



furthermore, every now and then it will post and run for hours completely stable until I turn it off or reboot.



I already baked it a couple of times but no change



Any ideas?, I know its old but I"d like to bring it back to life.