Gigabyte B85M DS3H reboots after a few seconds

I have a mobo that boots, the fan spins for a few seconds and reboots. I timed anywhere from about 8 to 15 seconds.

If I keep it on, sometimes it posts for a few seconds and reboots and not post again for several times.

furthermore, every now and then it will post and run for hours completely stable until I turn it off or reboot.

I already baked it a couple of times but no change

Any ideas?, I know its old but I"d like to bring it back to life.
 
Ahhh......most likely the good 'ol Gigabyte boot loop problem.

Last one of these I dealt with on a friends Gigabyte B75M board, I followed this video and it worked!

Was investigating external flashing the board with a test clip and a USB CMOS flasher I have for all my retro computing needs, but the above video did the trick. Good luck.
 
