Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX ICE MATX, Lian Li A3 MATX Case, 240mm AIOs, Q58 ITX

MajorMullet
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 783
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Non smoking household. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX ICE Micro ATX Motherboard - $140 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Lian Li Dan A3 - $70 shipped
Like new in original box. This is the standard version. I have the wood front panel in black that I will include in the box. I also have the tempered glass side panel - I don't think I can fit it in the box. If you want the glass side panel I can attach it to the case in the box or I can ship it separately for the price of shipping.
---
Lian Li GA II Trinity 240mm AIO - $60 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Cooler Master MasterLiquid PL240 Flux - $40 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $130 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.
