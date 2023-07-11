Gigabyte B650 Motherboard - RST_SW button not working to power on motherboard (outside of case)

I have the following new hardware I purchased for a new desktop machine.



Gigabyte B650 GAMING X AX ATX AM5 Motherboard v1.0

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 4.2 GHz 16-Core Processor

Noctua NH-D15 82.5 CFM CPU Cooler

Corsair Vengeance 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 Memory

Kingston NV2 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive

Thermaltake TOUGHPOWER GF A3 850 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply



I have been building my own desktop machines for years and this time I have run into a scenario that has me stumped. I am hoping that it is just something so obvious that I am skipping right by it.



I currently have the above components installed on the motherboard sitting on a piece of cardboard (outside of a case). I always build and test outside of a case before starting to put everything into a case.



After everything is ready I press the RST_SW button on the motherboard to start it up. But nothing happens. No fans come on, none of the motherboard status LED's come on. Nothing.



I go back over all of the components. Remove everything from the motherboard. Slowly and carefully check them all. Get everything back onto the motherboard and again, nothing when the RST_SW button is pressed. Tried to clear CMOS, no help there.



From the manual:



Quick Button

The reset button (RST_SW) allows users to quickly turn on/off the computer in an open-case environment when they want to change hardware components or conduct hardware testing.



I check the actual wall outlet to make sure that it is indeed supplying power and it is. Thought it was a bad power supply so returned the Thermaltake and got a Corsair RM850e (2023).



Exact same thing happened.



I'm am thinking it can't be a bad motherboard, can it??



I went to the B650 support site and got the latest bios F8a (Jun 8, 23), put it on a USB and plugged it into the white USB slot on the back, and pushed the QFlash button.



I was surprised that it powered on and started flashing the bios.



After the bios update finished the system actually powered up and I got to the bios screen (no OS installed yet). Figured the board just had an older bios with no support for the newer hardware.



Went ahead and installed the OS, drivers, etc. Everything is great as long as I just do restarts.



BUT if I do a shutdown...



No joy, back to the same problem of not being able to use the motherboard RST_SW button to power on the system.



If I QFlash the bios again it will post, power up, and boot into the OS.



Any thoughts on why this might be happening would be appreciated. I will be posting this to different forums so if you see it in different places that is why.