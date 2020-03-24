Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro wifi - Slow Wifi speeds with Bluetooth

I just now got around to some preliminary testing om wifi and right off, it's giving me about half the bandwidth I get with my old 2013 laptop using it's internal Atheros wifi chipUsing Okla speed test, my laptop is hitting 58Kbps.The Giagabyte board's wifi is doing about 33Mbps max.The Giagabyte board's Ehternet, it's hitting 90MbpsWTF?ThanksEdt: I did some testing and it seems like when I am using my BT connection, the speed goes way down. This is a combination wifi/Bt M2 card, I think. I'm not sure if it is a card or chipped directly to the board. I was under the impression I could unscrew the wifi antenna mount, and there would be an M2 card under it that I could replace. When I'm not transmitting using the BT connection, I'm hitting the same download speeds at Ethernet. Start transmitting with BT and it gets cut by half or more.So yeah, anyway, does anyone know why I would get such poor wifi speeds when the BT is in use? I'm just using the BT to transmit music to my BT receiver. This is something I contemplated before buying this board, which was will the BT/Wifi conflict with each other and cause slow downs. Ironically, I can use my laptop's BT connection at the same time as the wifi and get the same down load speeds over the laptop's wifi internal chip. Using BT on my laptop does not slow down the wifi connection.