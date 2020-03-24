Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro wifi - Slow Wifi speeds with Bluetooth

B450 wifi pro

I just now got around to some preliminary testing om wifi and right off, it's giving me about half the bandwidth I get with my old 2013 laptop using it's internal Atheros wifi chip

Using Okla speed test, my laptop is hitting 58Kbps.

The Giagabyte board's wifi is doing about 33Mbps max.

The Giagabyte board's Ehternet, it's hitting 90Mbps

WTF?
Thanks

Edt: I did some testing and it seems like when I am using my BT connection, the speed goes way down. This is a combination wifi/Bt M2 card, I think. I'm not sure if it is a card or chipped directly to the board. I was under the impression I could unscrew the wifi antenna mount, and there would be an M2 card under it that I could replace. When I'm not transmitting using the BT connection, I'm hitting the same download speeds at Ethernet. Start transmitting with BT and it gets cut by half or more.

So yeah, anyway, does anyone know why I would get such poor wifi speeds when the BT is in use? I'm just using the BT to transmit music to my BT receiver. This is something I contemplated before buying this board, which was will the BT/Wifi conflict with each other and cause slow downs. Ironically, I can use my laptop's BT connection at the same time as the wifi and get the same down load speeds over the laptop's wifi internal chip. Using BT on my laptop does not slow down the wifi connection.
 
I have found a way to free up twice as much bandwidth when using BT. In my modem settings, I switched from the 20Mhz to 40Mhz option for 2.4Ghz band.

I also had to change channels from Auto Manual and pick a channel. Then I set the 40Mhz channel to Lower Channels. Leaving the 2.4Ghz channel selection to Auto DID NOT solve anything. I had to manually make the choices.

I am now getting an average of 75Mbps download. Not nearly as nice as when I am not using my BT connection at 90Mbps+, but more than enough. It still shouldn't interfere like that.

I read also that if you have a dual band modem (2.4/5Ghz) you can use the 5Ghz channel, and since BT defaults to 2.4, you have full speed. My modem isn't dual band.
 
yeah i ran into the same problem with the mitx version of that board for a work build for a family friend. drove me nuts til i realized i had connected to the wrong SSID on my router. once i switched it was perfectly fine with BT devices connected to it. either way time for you to join 2020 and upgrade that router to 802.11n or AC. :)
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
yeah i ran into the same problem with the mitx version of that board for a work build for a family friend. drove me nuts til i realized i had connected to the wrong SSID on my router. once i switched it was perfectly fine with BT devices connected to it. either way time for you to join 2020 and upgrade that router to 802.11n or AC. :)
It is an N versin:
MOTOROLA MG7315
N450 single band (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi

It just isn't dual band. It would be nice to have the Dual band AC. Next, I'm going to do some network polling tests betwen my machine and the router to see if I'm getting any latency issue when BT is in use.
 
