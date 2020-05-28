Gigabyte AUROS X570 ULTRA - No poweron - No boot - Nothing

Hello Forum!

I read tons of discussion here about the "problem" related to AORUS X570 MB (various model) with the proposed solution that worked for someone before posting, nothing worked for me.

My problem is similar (or identical) to many other I read. Basically I received yesterday my AORUS ULTRA MB and as I tried to update the bios via usb, nothing happened.

I tried firstly without installing CPU or Ram, just the MB power cable (with or without the 4+4 CPU pin).

Then I tried with CPU (New Ryzen 7) - RAM (Gskill Trident Z) - GPU (xfx 5700xt), nothing happened.

The PSU is a SilentStorm Cool Zero 750W, I'm sure it's working since I tried it with my "Old prev PC" and it booted up.

When I switch on the PSU, the RGB led in the MB lights on for 1 microsecond then nothing. (Other informational led, cpu - gpu etc. do not light up ever)

I tried to take out the battery on MB, resetting the CMOS, nothing.

The only strange thing is this: when I try to switch on the MB WITH the Dimm inserted (two 16gb Gskill Trident Z) the led on the dimm power on and remain lighted until I switch off the PSU.

Neither the CPU FAN nor the GPU FAN work. They remain still.



I thought that probably the MB could need the Case poweron switch (NZXT H510) to be connected and "pushed", but nothing worked.



I do not know what else to try, I will do a RMA with Amazon, but since the card is still here I would ask help to you guys.



Is there something I could try?



Thank you so much for any help,



Luca