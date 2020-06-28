Gigabyte Auros B450 I Pro Wifi Just Smoked Its RGB Circuit.

Who knows. I just buillt some RGB strips and everything was fine and then I noticed the strip was displaying a funky color. I thought I might have a bad solder joint, so I checked everything and it was fine, no bad or bridged solder on the RGB pads, nothing. So I de-soldered the entire strip, and re-soldered each section by itself and checked each section, and one 3 LED section seemed to be flickering off and on when slightly bent. So I figured that was teh problem and tossed it. Then I soldered the strip together again with a new peice, and the same problem.



That wasn't making logical sense, so I just figured maybe another piece of the strip was intermittently bad (not likely). So I made a BRAND new strip, and checked each section after each solder connection. No problems until the last section. Same problem. Removed the last section, and it worked. Again, looked for any problems soldering problems, and nothing. Put it back together, and it all worked fine. Then, today, I used a factory piece from the RGB roll that has the factory plugs on it, and the same problem. Looked at the factory plug and solder connections, and they were perfect and besides the strip never had a problem. built another small strip, and the problem came back. At this point I'm not making any logical connections to anything except the fusion software, the MB, or a bad RGB cable from the riser. So I checked the caps next to the Riser, and yep, sure the fuck enough.