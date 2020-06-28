Gigabyte Auros B450 I Pro Wifi Just Smoked Its RGB Circuit.

Just smoked it's RGB chips right next to the Riser. Started having RGB problems and finally tracked it back to a bad cable or the MB itself. Got my magnifiers on and some good light, and sure enough, you can see it got hot enough to melt a solder joint, with yellow crap leaking out of one of the chips, and one of the square chips was melted, while two others looked burned.

The last time I had an issue with a Gig board, they sent it back without even repairing it. Not even 6 months old.

Wonderful.
 
20200628_213720.jpg


Perhaps there's an underlying problem, like contact with the case somewhere that caused yellow goop and trace burn?
 
Busted capacitor? Sounds like a short to ground. Could be a pinched wire, metal shavings, or damaged connector.

Edit: actually, if the cap failed short, that could have melted the other components, too. Dunno what couldve killed the cap, though.
 
Nobu said:
Busted capacitor? Sounds like a short to ground. Could be a pinched wire, metal shavings, or damaged connector.

Edit: actually, if the cap failed short, that could have melted the other components, too. Dunno what couldve killed the cap, though.
Who knows. I just buillt some RGB strips and everything was fine and then I noticed the strip was displaying a funky color. I thought I might have a bad solder joint, so I checked everything and it was fine, no bad or bridged solder on the RGB pads, nothing. So I de-soldered the entire strip, and re-soldered each section by itself and checked each section, and one 3 LED section seemed to be flickering off and on when slightly bent. So I figured that was teh problem and tossed it. Then I soldered the strip together again with a new peice, and the same problem.

That wasn't making logical sense, so I just figured maybe another piece of the strip was intermittently bad (not likely). So I made a BRAND new strip, and checked each section after each solder connection. No problems until the last section. Same problem. Removed the last section, and it worked. Again, looked for any problems soldering problems, and nothing. Put it back together, and it all worked fine. Then, today, I used a factory piece from the RGB roll that has the factory plugs on it, and the same problem. Looked at the factory plug and solder connections, and they were perfect and besides the strip never had a problem. built another small strip, and the problem came back. At this point I'm not making any logical connections to anything except the fusion software, the MB, or a bad RGB cable from the riser. So I checked the caps next to the Riser, and yep, sure the fuck enough.
 
DWD1961 said:
Who knows. I just buillt some RGB strips and everything was fine and then I noticed the strip was displaying a funky color. I thought I might have a bad solder joint, so I checked everything and it was fine, no bad or bridged solder on the RGB pads, nothing. So I de-soldered the entire strip, and re-soldered each section by itself and checked each section, and one 3 LED section seemed to be flickering off and on when slightly bent. So I figured that was teh problem and tossed it. Then I soldered the strip together again with a new peice, and the same problem.

That wasn't making logical sense, so I just figured maybe another piece of the strip was intermittently bad (not likely). So I made a BRAND new strip, and checked each section after each solder connection. No problems until the last section. Same problem. Removed the last section, and it worked. Again, looked for any problems soldering problems, and nothing. Put it back together, and it all worked fine. Then, today, I used a factory piece from the RGB roll that has the factory plugs on it, and the same problem. Looked at the factory plug and solder connections, and they were perfect and besides the strip never had a problem. built another small strip, and the problem came back. At this point I'm not making any logical connections to anything except the fusion software, the MB, or a bad RGB cable from the riser. So I checked the caps next to the Riser, and yep, sure the fuck enough.
Maybe too much current from the LEDs? Does the manual specify the current limit for that header?
 
Nobu said:
Maybe too much current from the LEDs? Does the manual specify the current limit for that header?
Naw not at all. I was only running I think 36 LEDs total for a total of .63 amps. The header is good for 2 Amps. I don't think plugging more into it would do anything except cause the LEDs to go dim from a lack of voltage. I remember plugging in the first strip I built and the LEDs got really warm. I didn't actually put that together until tonight. But the second strip was col and worked perfectly until right now. Also, the first sign of a problem, the LED strip wasn't even installed in the machine.

I did remeber smelling electrical burning with the first strip and thought it might just be a bad section in teh strip and it got warm, really warm. I immediately unplugged it. Could the strip have burnt the header?
 
DWD1961 said:
Naw not at all. I was only running I think 36 LEDs total for a total of .63 amps. The header is good for 2 Amps. I don't think plugging more into it would do anything except cause the LEDs to go dim from a lack of voltage. I remember plugging in the first strip I built and the LEDs got really warm. I didn't actually put that together until tonight. But the second strip was col and worked perfectly until right now. Also, the first sign of a problem, the LED strip wasn't even installed in the machine.

I did remeber smelling electrical burning with the first strip and thought it might just be a bad section in teh strip and it got warm, really warm. I immediately unplugged it. Could the strip have burnt the header?
Could have, if it had an internal short.

Back to the current though– do you know the specific type of led on the strip? Could it be 0.63 x 3 = 1.89A (.63A per color)? Still shouldn't have burned it up, but would be a lot closer.
 
