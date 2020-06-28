Gigabyte Auros B450 I Pro Wifi Just Smoked Its RGB Circuit.

Just smoked it's RGB chips right next to the Riser. Started having RGB problems and finally tracked it back to a bad cable or the MB itself. Got my magnifiers on and some good light, and sure enough, you can see it got hot enough to melt a solder joint, with yellow crap leaking out of one of the chips, and one of the square chips was melted, while two others looked burned.
The last time I had an issue with a Gig board, they sent it back without even repairing it. Not even 6 months old.
Wonderful.
The last time I had an issue with a Gig board, they sent it back without even repairing it. Not even 6 months old.
Wonderful.