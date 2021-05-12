Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme X570 Ver1.1 and Driver Installation

Hey All,



Recently walked into a Micro Center and they had a 5950X and Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme X570 in stock, so picked them up. Also grabbed (4x16GB) 64GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro PC3600 modules, and a Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD. Will be reusing my EVGA RTX 2080 Super until I can come across a better GPU at Micro Center (or elsewhere) at regular retail pricing. I'm not paying for this overpriced horseshit/non-existent inventory and can wait on the GPU.



This is my first foray back into AMD land, at least since my DFI mobo and Athlon64 days! LOL. Also, this is my first Gigabyte board (always use ASUS) so hoping the brand isn't crap these days.



Was tooling around on the support page for the board and wondering what other AMD users are installing for their drivers. From what I can see, I only need:



1. AMD Chipset drivers (get from AMD site I think...for latest ver)

2. NIC drivers (from intel for latest)

3. GPU drivers from nVidia

4. BIOS file (ONLY thing to get from Gigabyte page)



Am I correct in that the only drivers for the board I need are the AMD Chipset drivers? On all previous intel boards, I always installed Intel Chipset, AHCI RAID drivers, NIC, Intel ME files,...probably some other driver I'm forgetting.



I hope its this easy. Appreciate any input!