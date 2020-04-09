Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Waterforce 2080 Ti - 2 pcie white leds

mgty23 said: But i was thinking that on Aorus white leds meaning power issues. Anyway no worry? I tested all games no issues. PErfect performanceBut i was thinking that on Aorus white leds meaning power issues. Anyway no worry? Click to expand...

Like I said, if the lights wereilluminated then there would be an issue. If you look you'll notice there is also a light under the primary PCI-E x16 slot on your motherboard and this indicates good power going to the slot in the same way. If you want to inform an observer of power issues, how are you going to illuminate something that requires power to do so with no power coming in?