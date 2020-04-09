Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Waterforce 2080 Ti - 2 pcie white leds

Hello.
Gigabyte 2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme
The LED lights are located above the PCIe power connectors on the card.
When card is underload i can see white lights near pcie 2 connectors. Not blinking. Just white lights continuously. No problem in stability,clocks are normal.
Psu is Seasonic ULTRA TX 750W Platinum. Anybody have the same card?
Card is plugged by 2 separate pcie cables. a
