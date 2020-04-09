Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Waterforce 2080 Ti - 2 pcie white leds

Hello.
Gigabyte 2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme



The LED lights are located above the PCIe power connectors on the card.


When card is underload i can see white lights near pcie 2 connectors. Not blinking. Just white lights continuously. No problem in stability,clocks are normal.

Psu is Seasonic ULTRA TX 750W Platinum. Anybody have the same card?

Card is plugged by 2 separate pcie cables. a
 
They're indicating that they have power. It's just a quick way to see if you're having power issues. If they're not lit then there's a problem. My STRIX GTX 970 had the same feature.
 
I tested all games no issues. PErfect performance :) But i was thinking that on Aorus white leds meaning power issues. Anyway no worry?
 
mgty23 said:
I tested all games no issues. PErfect performance :) But i was thinking that on Aorus white leds meaning power issues. Anyway no worry?
Like I said, if the lights were not illuminated then there would be an issue. If you look you'll notice there is also a light under the primary PCI-E x16 slot on your motherboard and this indicates good power going to the slot in the same way. If you want to inform an observer of power issues, how are you going to illuminate something that requires power to do so with no power coming in?
 
