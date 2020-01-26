Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master, bad luck or bad run?

I'm about to be on my third Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master. The first one died in 45 seconds. The second lasted long enough to test my 3950x. Now it just won't power on. It's not the PSU as I've tried 2 different Seasonics one being brand new. I've tried a 3800x and 3950x in this board. First the sound card died, all the analog ports produced nothing, but the optical did work. So probably just the DAC. Then I go to turn it on and it's completely dead. No LEDs or anything. Reading reviews all over, this seems extremely common for this board and across x570 from gigabyte this round. I'm not sure what to do but try a third one and hope it doesn't fail outside the return window. I'm kinda bummed as the feature set on this board was basically perfect.