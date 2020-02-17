Gigabyte Aorus X570 BIOS

Updates all drivers and windows update

Ran MemTest for 24hrs + (RAM stable, no errors)

Ran SFC and DISM both in windows and in Safe Mode (no issues detected)

Hi everyone,I have the x570 Aorus Elite WiFi paired with a Ryzen 3600 and G.SKILL Trident Z Neo (For AMD Ryzen) Series 16GB (2 x 8GB). On the initial F1 BIOS, I am able to get XMP profile to work flawlessly without any issues with no BSOD’s or freezing. I am able to run 3600Mhz at 16-16-16-36-52 at 1.35V. As soon as I flash my BIOS to the latest version (F11), I am getting BSOD screens within 30 minutes in Windows 10. I only get BSOD’s when casually using windows and NOT gaming. The BSOD messages I am receiving varies each time and include but not limited to:SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLEDAPC_INDEX_MISMATCH (win32kfull.sys)UNEXPECTED_KERNEL_MODE_TRAPKERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILUREPAGE_FAULT_IN-NONPAGED_AREAI have already tried the following solutions:The only solution that has seemed to work so far is if I lower my RAM frequency to 3400Mhz at 16-16-16-36-52. Is there any way I am able to run my system stable with no BSOD’s at 3600Mhz with the timings above? I want to be able to use the latest F11 BIOS while using my XMP profile at 3600Mhz.Here are my full system specs:Ryzen 3600 (water cooled)Gigabyte Aorus X570 Elite WiFiG.SKILL Trident Z Neo (For AMD Ryzen) Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC428800)F4-3600C16D-16GTZN]EVGA 1080 TiEVGA Supernova 850 G2Samsung 970 Evo NVMe 250GBXPG SX8200 Pro 1TB NVMe 1TB