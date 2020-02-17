Gigabyte Aorus X570 BIOS

Hi everyone,

I have the x570 Aorus Elite WiFi paired with a Ryzen 3600 and G.SKILL Trident Z Neo (For AMD Ryzen) Series 16GB (2 x 8GB). On the initial F1 BIOS, I am able to get XMP profile to work flawlessly without any issues with no BSOD’s or freezing. I am able to run 3600Mhz at 16-16-16-36-52 at 1.35V. As soon as I flash my BIOS to the latest version (F11), I am getting BSOD screens within 30 minutes in Windows 10. I only get BSOD’s when casually using windows and NOT gaming. The BSOD messages I am receiving varies each time and include but not limited to:

SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED
APC_INDEX_MISMATCH (win32kfull.sys)
UNEXPECTED_KERNEL_MODE_TRAP
KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE
PAGE_FAULT_IN-NONPAGED_AREA

I have already tried the following solutions:

  • Updates all drivers and windows update
  • Ran MemTest for 24hrs + (RAM stable, no errors)
  • Ran SFC and DISM both in windows and in Safe Mode (no issues detected)
The only solution that has seemed to work so far is if I lower my RAM frequency to 3400Mhz at 16-16-16-36-52. Is there any way I am able to run my system stable with no BSOD’s at 3600Mhz with the timings above? I want to be able to use the latest F11 BIOS while using my XMP profile at 3600Mhz.

Here are my full system specs:

Ryzen 3600 (water cooled)
Gigabyte Aorus X570 Elite WiFi
G.SKILL Trident Z Neo (For AMD Ryzen) Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC428800)F4-3600C16D-16GTZN]
EVGA 1080 Ti
EVGA Supernova 850 G2
Samsung 970 Evo NVMe 250GB
XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB NVMe 1TB
 
your ram probably isnt as stable as you think. first thing id try is give your ram more voltage, add ~10%. specs say they are 1.35v id go to 1.4v to start.
 
your ram probably isnt as stable as you think. first thing id try is give your ram more voltage, add ~10%. specs say they are 1.35v id go to 1.4v to start.
Yea I did that already and increased it to 1.45V, but my computer still gave me multiple BSOD's in windows. However, it past memtest 24hrs + I am just confused as why the memory would be stable for a much earlier BIOS version, while it is unstable for a more recent BIOS version
 
Yea I did that already and increased it to 1.45V, but my computer still gave me multiple BSOD's in windows. However, it past memtest 24hrs + I am just confused as why the memory would be stable for a much earlier BIOS version, while it is unstable for a more recent BIOS version
maybe its something else in the update then. did you reset everything after the update? maybe its a power saving thing acting up. try disabling power saving features like c&c etc.
 
