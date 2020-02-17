Gigabyte Aorus X570 BIOS

Hi everyone,
I have the x570 Aorus Elite WiFi paired with a Ryzen 3600 and G.SKILL Trident Z Neo (For AMD Ryzen) Series 16GB (2 x 8GB). On the initial F1 BIOS, I am able to get XMP profile to work flawlessly without any issues with no BSOD’s or freezing. I am able to run 3600Mhz at 16-16-16-36-52 at 1.35V. As soon as I flash my BIOS to the latest version (F11), I am getting BSOD screens within 30 minutes in Windows 10. I only get BSOD’s when casually using windows and NOT gaming. The BSOD messages I am receiving varies each time and include but not limited to:
SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED
APC_INDEX_MISMATCH (win32kfull.sys)
UNEXPECTED_KERNEL_MODE_TRAP
KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE
PAGE_FAULT_IN-NONPAGED_AREA
I have already tried the following solutions:
Here are my full system specs:
Ryzen 3600 (water cooled)
Gigabyte Aorus X570 Elite WiFi
G.SKILL Trident Z Neo (For AMD Ryzen) Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC428800)F4-3600C16D-16GTZN]
EVGA 1080 Ti
EVGA Supernova 850 G2
Samsung 970 Evo NVMe 250GB
XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB NVMe 1TB
- Updates all drivers and windows update
- Ran MemTest for 24hrs + (RAM stable, no errors)
- Ran SFC and DISM both in windows and in Safe Mode (no issues detected)
