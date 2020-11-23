Gigabyte Aorus Ultra z390, died

My mainboard Gigabyte Aorus Ultra z390 just died, today.

I could replace it with another Z390 or get another one with Z490 ( CPU upgrade, as well)

Right now I have the I7 9700K@5 GHz OC

I do play mostly, flight simulators, and all the titles I play, are CPU "hungry"

Would it help if I upgrade to I9 10900K with Turbo 5,3 GHz or maybe some OC to 5,4?

Does the Z490 have some significant advantages over the Z390?

My GPU is RTX 3090 ( 4k is the resolution )

Any advices are welcome, guys.

Thank you