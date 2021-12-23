Gigabyte Aorus motherboards, any way to save settings during BIOS update?

Currently there is no way that I know of to save BIOS settings and then restore them after a BIOS update. If you try to save your settings to a file, it will give an error when you try to restore it because of the different BIOS version. But this is a HUGE pain in the ass.... I understand why certain settings wouldn't be saved but other settings are very basic. For example, I have elaborate custom fan curves for almost every fan connector. These curves can take quite a while to setup. My only "backup" method is to basically take a picture of each fan curve and then restore each one manually while looking at the picture, which still takes a while. I also have my curve optimizer settings really dialed-in with a separate offset for each core. Again, only way to back that up is to take a picture with my phone before I update the BIOS. It seems absurd that I have to resort to that. A BIOS update becomes an hour-long affair.



Is there any other way to backup and restore any of these settings that maybe I'm missing?



My specific motherboard is an Aorus Ultra x570 but I'm guessing the BIOS on most current Aorus boards functions similarly in this respect.