GIGABYTE AORUS FV43U 43 inch 4k 144 HDR1000 QLED monitor

Apparently, it was shown in Vietnam today so there is hardly any English news at the moment
https://videocardz.com/newz/gigabyte-showcases-aorus-fv43u-4k-43-inch-144hz-gaming-monitor
https://hunchmag.com/gigabyte-aorus-fv43u-monitor-is-based-on-43-inch-4k-panel/
43 inches 4k 144hz 10bit HDR1000 HDMI2.1 quantum dot LCD, probably wth VRR as well
some retailers in Asia is already taking pre-orders for 1516 USD
might be a good choice if you can't wait for the 42 inches OLED
https://videocardz.com/newz/gigabyte-showcases-aorus-fv43u-4k-43-inch-144hz-gaming-monitor
https://hunchmag.com/gigabyte-aorus-fv43u-monitor-is-based-on-43-inch-4k-panel/
43 inches 4k 144hz 10bit HDR1000 HDMI2.1 quantum dot LCD, probably wth VRR as well
some retailers in Asia is already taking pre-orders for 1516 USD
might be a good choice if you can't wait for the 42 inches OLED