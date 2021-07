Yeah it will probably launch @ $1400 on Newegg next week as part of their ongoing discount/promotion on release like the FV43U and FI32U which then matches a C1 in price but is still $150 more than a CX. I say this because the FO48U is part of the Outriders promotion spanning until July 15th.



I don't expect any difference but I'll gladly pay the small premium for sRGB mode and Displayport along with a baked in firmware driven screen saver (just in case).



Really the only reason to buy this is if you already don't have a CX/C1 or just want the convenience/feature set of a monitor vs TV. I know it sounds trivial but I'm super over turning my CX on and off as necessary + all the TV garbage.