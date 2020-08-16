Gigabyte AORUS ELITE ..mouse freezing unless on USB3 port..etc strangeness?

Hello, So I have just performend my first AMD build in near about 12~ years. Things **mostly have gone ok I have the XMP Profile active on my DDR4 3200 (seems to be fine so far)I have several problems.. 1st off my Steelseries Sensei 310 was freaking out at first plugged into usb 2 port (well hub connected to port) ... would work about 20~seconds after plugging it in then just freeze. My old Sensei MLG was working fine hooked up to front usb 3 or 2 ports?? eventually I move the 310 to a USB 3 port on the mb and it seems to be working fine.At first this system wouldn't shutdown / sleep properly (or resume properly - requiring reboot) ... blah blah enable ErP in the bios seems to sleep / shutdown / resume ok now..Anyone else have a Aorus B550 any similar issues?what should I consider ~fine in CPUID HwMonitor temps wise (running Cryorig H5) I'm confused as to why TMPIN2 shows such a drastically hight max temp than the other sensors?All in all,having little time to mess about thigs seem generally pretty zippy... I have been using a i7-4770K since 2014 up till today.. My wife should be getting the i7-4770k as soon as I have time / am confident this AMD build is stable / solid?