Gigabyte AORUS ELITE ..mouse freezing unless on USB3 port..etc strangeness?

Hello, So I have just performend my first AMD build in near about 12~ years. Things **mostly have gone ok I have the XMP Profile active on my DDR4 3200 (seems to be fine so far)
I have several problems.. 1st off my Steelseries Sensei 310 was freaking out at first plugged into usb 2 port (well hub connected to port) ... would work about 20~seconds after plugging it in then just freeze. My old Sensei MLG was working fine hooked up to front usb 3 or 2 ports?? eventually I move the 310 to a USB 3 port on the mb and it seems to be working fine.
At first this system wouldn't shutdown / sleep properly (or resume properly - requiring reboot) ... blah blah enable ErP in the bios seems to sleep / shutdown / resume ok now..
Anyone else have a Aorus B550 any similar issues?
what should I consider ~fine in CPUID HwMonitor temps wise (running Cryorig H5) I'm confused as to why TMPIN2 shows such a drastically hight max temp than the other sensors?
All in all,having little time to mess about thigs seem generally pretty zippy... I have been using a i7-4770K since 2014 up till today.. My wife should be getting the i7-4770k as soon as I have time / am confident this AMD build is stable / solid?
