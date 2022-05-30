Gigabyte Aorus Elite AX 690 DDR5 motherboard and 32GB 5200MHZ DDR5 RAM For $380 at Amazon.

Ripped from slickdeals. I’ve been watching for a deal on 12th gen Intel system. I think this is the one.
https://slickdeals.net/f/15814393-b...f91ec43ecf4427ed8c9e916dc&src=foryou_recombee
Z690 AORUS Elite AX Gaming Motherboard & AORUS Memory GP-ARS32G52D5 (DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 5200MHz) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09YZBZS7F
Now to figure out what cooler to use on $330 Intel 127000k. Any suggestions?
