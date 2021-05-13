Gigabyte Aorus 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD - $143.99 w/ Promo Code at Newegg

SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
8,021
S

StoleMyOwnCar

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 30, 2013
Messages
2,171
I was kind of interested in this for a 2TB drive rather than the 1TB because it's a mainstream brand at a decent price, but
Need to be on the X570 platform with a Ryzen 3000 processor to take advantage of the speed
Click to expand...
Also around 16% of the reviews on newegg are saying that it just randomly stops being detected right outside of the return range, and some of them say Gigabyte's giving them the runaround. I'm a bit wary because 16% is a bit high for an absolute defect rate.
 
SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
8,021
StoleMyOwnCar said:
I was kind of interested in this for a 2TB drive rather than the 1TB because it's a mainstream brand at a decent price, but

Also around 16% of the reviews on newegg are saying that it just randomly stops being detected right outside of the return range, and some of them say Gigabyte's giving them the runaround. I'm a bit wary because 16% is a bit high for an absolute defect rate.
Click to expand...
The reviewer's comments about requiring X570 and Ryzen 3000 was from 2019, it predates the Z590 launch and probably B550 launch as well. The 16% 1-egg reviews are a little bit higher than I'd expect though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top