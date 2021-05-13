Gigabyte Aorus 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD - $143.99 w/ Promo Code at Newegg

SPARTAN VI
Pretty good price for a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe drive. DRAM, Phison E16, TLC, and includes a chonky copper heatsink: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-1tb-aorus-gen4/p/N82E16820009018?
10% off w/ Promo code: EMCEWHT68
Performance
Warranty/Endurance: 5 years or 1800TBW
Reviews here: https://www.techspot.com/products/s...s-gen4-series-nvme-pcie.206266/#reviewsOffset
