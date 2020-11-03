GIGABYTE Announces AORUS XTREME GeForce RTX 30 Series WATERFORCE Graphics Card

erek
"AORUS GeForce RTX 3090/3080 XTREME WATERFORCE, featuring AIO coolers, are a great entry point for users looking for best-of-class performance and quiet gaming experience from a liquid-cooled graphics card. The cards are easy to use and maintenance-free. The large copper plate directly touches the GPU, VRAM and other critical parts. Coupled with heat pipes, the heat can be transferred to the liquid cooling zone for achieving enhanced heat dissipation. Compared to the 120 mm size, the optimal 240 mm aluminium radiator doubles the surface area and volume for enhanced thermal efficiency, and 2x120mm double ball bearing fans make the graphics card more stable and cool under high overclocks. Both the front cover and the back plate of the new-gen WATERFORCE cards feature customizable RGB illumination, and the ARGB fans can be adjusted according to users' preference through RGB FUSION 2.0 software. In addition, the sturdy FEP tube minimizes loss of water and has high thermal stability as well as high pressure tolerance to greatly enhance product life and durability.
The above 4 variants all come with 6 outputs (3xHDMI, 3xDP), RGB FUSION 2.0 software support, protection metal back plate, dust-proof and moisture-proof aerospace-grade PCB coating, Ultra-Durable top-grade materials and registered AORUS members extended warranty. For more details, please visit the official GIGABYTE website."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274166/...eforce-rtx-30-series-waterforce-graphics-card
